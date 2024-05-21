Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 623 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $459.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $427.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,451,580 shares of company stock worth $659,578,327. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.