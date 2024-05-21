Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

