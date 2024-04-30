Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $186.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,436. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.30. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,793. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

