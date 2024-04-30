Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance
NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $186.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,436. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.30. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
