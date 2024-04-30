World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance Trading Down 3.7 %

World Acceptance stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,574. The company has a quick ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $88.79 and a 52-week high of $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $835.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $52,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

