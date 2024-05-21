Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.29 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00001845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $99.29 million and approximately $792,730.07 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,425.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.25 or 0.00729778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00124773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00196798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00098702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,345,987 coins and its circulating supply is 75,346,743 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

