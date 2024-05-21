Vertcoin Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $20,821.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,425.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.25 or 0.00729778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00124773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00196798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00098702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,422,535 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

