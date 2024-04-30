Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Gap Up to $13.82

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.26. Immunome shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 162,041 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Immunome Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 69.74% and a negative net margin of 761.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Immunome in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

