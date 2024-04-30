Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $25.46

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $26.44. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 33,728 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock valued at $44,368,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,422,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

