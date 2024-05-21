Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $96.02 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $96,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BDX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,122. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

