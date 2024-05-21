Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1,207.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,889 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.47% of Boot Barn worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $113.44. 152,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

