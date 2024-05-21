iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,623. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

