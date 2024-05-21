Insider Selling: LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $32,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,103.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $32,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $33,150.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LVWR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,314. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVWR

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.