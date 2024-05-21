Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Global-E Online Trading Up 2.8 %

Global-E Online stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 240,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,703. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.13. Global-E Online has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.