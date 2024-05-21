Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
Global-E Online Trading Up 2.8 %
Global-E Online stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 240,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,703. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.13. Global-E Online has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
