Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,996,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after buying an additional 68,663 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $2,309,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,571,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $87,352,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. 132,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.