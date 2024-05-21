Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 68,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,437. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367 in the last 90 days. 14.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.