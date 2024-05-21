Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,808,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,107,616 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.63% of Williams Companies worth $689,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 995,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,220. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

