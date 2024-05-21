Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,980 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.14. 319,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,616. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.53 and a 200 day moving average of $386.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

