Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,389,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,447,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Bank of Nova Scotia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. 269,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,075. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7843 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

