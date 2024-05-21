Trexquant Investment LP Buys 18,292 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,984,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 184.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,467.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.98. The company had a trading volume of 87,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,081. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

