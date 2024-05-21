iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,755 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $126,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 490,582 shares. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

