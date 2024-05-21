Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lessened by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,858,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total value of $4,293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,527,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,320,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,499 shares of company stock valued at $186,213,784. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.09. 739,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,102. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

