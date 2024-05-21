Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 211,598 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,571,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,598 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $125,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. 528,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,736. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

