Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 29,914 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $116,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.57. 9,039,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,760,082. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $329.56 and a 52 week high of $455.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

