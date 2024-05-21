Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $384,105.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.47 and a 200 day moving average of $264.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.52 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,821,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 285.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 626,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,652,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

