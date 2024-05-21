Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NVR by 26.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $50.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7,627.00. 2,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7,751.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,484.82, for a total value of $1,511,933.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,732,120.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,475.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,484.82, for a total transaction of $1,511,933.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $103,732,120.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,271,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.