Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 219,221 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,221 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.45% of Jacobs Solutions worth $73,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,583,000. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after buying an additional 445,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 332,053 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.33. The company had a trading volume of 139,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,314. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.68. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

