D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 497,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,844,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

