Obsidian Energy (OBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of C$173.30 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

OBE stock traded down C$0.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.99. 47,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.16. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$12.37. The firm has a market cap of C$926.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 target price on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$231,112.00. In related news, Director John Brydson acquired 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,172.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$231,112.00. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

