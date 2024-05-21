D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 937 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $273.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

