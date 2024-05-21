Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $455.71 and last traded at $455.91. Approximately 484,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,420,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.66.

Specifically, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,222,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,491,836,955.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,451,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,578,327. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $423.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 110.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.8% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 51.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

