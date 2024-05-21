Sachetta LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.51. 1,756,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $199.27.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

