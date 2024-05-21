Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 107,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,528. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
