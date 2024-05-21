Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

