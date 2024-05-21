Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.40

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.40 and last traded at C$23.35, with a volume of 142609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.45.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.8568 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total value of C$828,006.08. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,136. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

