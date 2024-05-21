Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Ares Capital by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 916,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.52.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.