Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Xiaoping Yang Sells 500 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00.

Methanex Stock Down 0.3 %

MX stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of C$50.57 and a twelve month high of C$74.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1876155 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

