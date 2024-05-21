Sachetta LLC Takes $170,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

