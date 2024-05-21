Sachetta LLC Invests $247,000 in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Sachetta LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 128,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.92. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.55.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.