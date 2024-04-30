NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.50

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 96448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
NextNav Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
