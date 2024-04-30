NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.50

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 96448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

NextNav Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NextNav

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 483,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,296,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 483,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $2,183,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,296,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $37,122.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 583,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,160 and sold 75,000 shares worth $317,250. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

