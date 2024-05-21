8,497 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Purchased by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $146,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 408,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,288. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

