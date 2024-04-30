OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.65

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 601783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

OneMain Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

