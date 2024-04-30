Saga Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Saga token can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00005331 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $289.74 million and approximately $82.38 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 363.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,004,545,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,004,441,459 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 3.55574677 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $69,445,631.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.