Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Expands By 6.9%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.3 days.

Shares of CVOSF stock remained flat at $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

