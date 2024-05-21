Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 329 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,151,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $934,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,466. The company has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.66. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

