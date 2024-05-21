Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $746,005,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in American International Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 476,104 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,375. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

