Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 7.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $22,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 808,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 98,067 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 779,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.