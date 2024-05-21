Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,447,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 196,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,505,212. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

