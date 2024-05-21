Nemes Rush Group LLC Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.36. The stock had a trading volume of 691,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.62.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

