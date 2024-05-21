Nemes Rush Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 3.0% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

ETN stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.24. 1,063,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,434. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $167.33 and a 1 year high of $338.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.