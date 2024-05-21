Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 1,473 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 144,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 243,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.65. 5,313,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,602. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

